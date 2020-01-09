Natural Stone Institute Scholarship Recipients to Be Recognized at TISE

Oberlin, OH —Three scholarship recipients will be recognized during the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony at TISE on January 28. Cody Pfeiffer (Genesee Cut Stone & Marble) and Nadia Grogan (Fraserview Masonry) will be recognized as recipients of the 2019 Natural Stone Scholarship, and Jennifer Burlak (NorthWoods Granite) will be recognized as the recipient of the 2019 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship.

Each year, the Natural Stone Scholarship provides a trip to TISE, where the recipient will gain valuable technical and practical knowledge regarding the natural stone industry and will meet and network with leading stone professionals.

The Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship provides a trip to one of three major industry events: TISE, Coverings, or a Natural Stone Institute study tour. The recipient is given the opportunity to shadow industry professionals within different sectors of the stone industry and explore her potential for leadership and her commitment to a career in the stone industry.

The Natural Stone Institute invites all TISE attendees to celebrate our scholarship recipients, as well as the 2019 Pinnacle and Industry Recognition Award winners, at the Awards Ceremony at TISE at 4:00pm on January 28. No registration is required. To learn more, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.