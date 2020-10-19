This Stone of the Month is supplied by Vermont Quarries Corp. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.
|Modulus of Rupture
|16.6 Mpa
|Water Absorption
|0.08%
|Density
|2,732 kg/m3
|Apparent Porosity
|0.201%
|Compressive Strength
|116.7 Mpa
|Abrasion Resistance
|16.24 mm
|Thermal Expansion
|3.10 x (10-3 mm/moC)