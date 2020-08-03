This Stone of the Month is supplied by Dapaz. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com

www.dapazmarbles.com

Country of Origin Brazil
Water Absorption 0.070%
Apparent Density 2,865 kg/m3
Apparent Porosity 0.201%
Flexural Strength 19.960 Mpa
Abrasion Resistance 16.253 mm
Thermal Expansion 3.10 x (10-3 mm/moC)