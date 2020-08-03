This Stone of the Month is supplied by Dapaz. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.
|Country of Origin
|Brazil
|Water Absorption
|0.070%
|Apparent Density
|2,865 kg/m3
|Apparent Porosity
|0.201%
|Flexural Strength
|19.960 Mpa
|Abrasion Resistance
|16.253 mm
|Thermal Expansion
|3.10 x (10-3 mm/moC)