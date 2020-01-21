ProductsProduct of the Month

Stone of the Month: Betulla Marble

Betulla marble
January 21, 2020
KEYWORDS marble / stone of the month / white marble
Reprints
No Comments

This Stone of the Month is supplied by Marmi Orobici Graniti S.p.A. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com

www.tnmarble.com

Country of Origin Bosnia and Herzegovina
Absorption 0.10%
Density 2,710 kg/m3
Porosity 0.3%
Compressive Strength 100 MPa

Subscribe to Stone World Magazine

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.