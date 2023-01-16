Newtro™ is an award-winning ceramic mosaic tile from Emser Tile that combines a geometric shape with a textured gloss. The earthy and rich tones, along with the unique surface, make this tile a versatile and elegant addition to a variety of environments. Surfaces that depict the tactility and look of natural handmade materials transform a space by adding character and dimension. Newtro mosaic mesh tile comes in eight colors in a range of neutrals and bolder hues: white, ivory, silver, ocean, green, red, navy and black. To learn more, visit Emser Tile at TISE. (booth #5403)