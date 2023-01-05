Tapestri is a glazed porcelain tile series available in a geometric hex shape in both a solid and pattern version in four colors. Offering 15 different faces in the pattern version, each box will include a random mix of those faces. Many looks can be achieved -- from sophisticated to playful -- depending on the needs of the space. This makes it an excellent choice for both commercial and residential applications. To view the new tile product, visit Arizona at The International Surface Event. (booth # 5325)