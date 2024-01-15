✕

Here is a look at a selection of the many products that will be on display at The International Surface Event (TISE) this year. The show, comprising SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo, will take place from January 24 to 26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Backsplash Clamp System - Blick Industries

The Backsplash Clamp System was developed to allow long narrow pieces such as backsplashes, stair treads and wall caps to be easily worked on any standard CNC machine.

Consisting of a series of alternating suction cups and pneumatic clamps, the various combinations of clamping units and suction cups can be used to accommodate work pieces of different lengths and easily adjust for different widths.

The pneumatic clamping units provide the necessary downward pressure to securely hold the work while suction cups support between clamps and prevent vibration. For superior holding, the pneumatic clamps provide up to 700 lbs. of clamping force and have solid rubber vulcanized friction pads. The clamping units can be actuated automatically by the air system of the CNC machine, or manually with an air switch.

Get most out of your machine’s workholding capabilities with the Backsplash Clamp System and Blick’s full line of suction cups, clamps, locating devices, fences, supports, manifolds, fittings and many more workholding solutions.

Visit Blick Industries during StonExpo at Booth #4059.

www.blickindustries.com/product/backsplash-clamp-system/





Terna 3CX – Fantini S.p.A.

Buying or renting quarry equipment is an investment in your business with a long-term payoff. Check out this premium quality Terna 3CX squaring saw from Fantini S.p.A., offered by EuroStone Machine USA, Inc. Benefits of the machine include:

Good for block or wall cuts

Time-saving mobility (use anywhere)

Economical single-operator use

Low-risk dry cuts with virtually no noise or dust

No cooling water required

Stay safe in the cabin

Machine Specifications:

Cutting depth of 11 feet, 2 inches

Speed of 5 inches per minute

180-degree arm rotation

Learn more about Fantini at Eurostone’s Booth #4625.

www.fantinispa.it





LT3 Raptor – Laser Products Industries

The LT3Raptor from Laser Products Industries (LPI) is a new digital templating platform designed with a robust cloud-based management hub to make you faster and more efficient not only in templating, but also other areas of your process, including job management, programming and more.

LT3Raptor has built-in Templating Intelligence to make quick even quicker. From Edge Detection to One-Touch technology, finish fabrication-ready files in fewer clicks easily and intuitively.

LT3Raptor has taken the user-friendly foundation of the current LT software and enhanced it. The new UX and UI feature workspace customization, improved Quick Actions and more.

A cloud-based management hub at your fingertips where you can view and manage jobs, edge styles, drop-ins, user permissions, workflows and more.

The digital templating evolution begins now. Learn more at www.LT3Raptor.com or visit Laser Products Industries at Booth #4610.





Javelin CNC Sawjet – Park Industries

Park Industries just changed the sawjet game with the introduction of the Javelin CNC Sawjet.

Power up your production with its 27hp VFD-controlled arbor motor and versatile five-axis waterjet capabilities. The Javelin is optimized to cut any material (porcelain, quartzite, Dekton and more) with ease.

While the Javelin excels at high-production fabrication, it is also the perfect solution for precise mitering with the ultimate combination of blade and waterjet mitering. Its Miterjet™ efficiently miters inside corners or arcs in one sweep with its 0 to 58° waterjet capabilities.

The Javelin's unique design offers the industry's smallest two-table footprint, three-sided table access and the most complete table coverage. It is highly configurable to meet the needs of any shop layout and is available in single- or two-table models.

Its highly engineered AccuCut™ System features a reinforced bridge, precision rotary index system, helical rack and pinion technology, and more -- all working in tandem to deliver exceptional long-lasting performance and precision. Visit Park Industries at Booth #3837.

www.parkindustries.com





Proliner and Factory Platforms -- Prodim

Prodim showcased its latest Proliner and Factory platforms at The International Surface Event (TISE) -- demonstrating how various projects can be easily tackled, from field to office to factory. Enjoy the speed and simplicity for simple or complex projects.

Whether you have to deal with standard worktop dimensions and production preparation or with a complete complex natural stone fireplace project with multiple mitred surfaces, the possibilities are endless.

According to Prodim, working with the Proliner stone package provides unbeatable accuracy, reliability and speed.

The latest improvements include Proliner Wi-Fi, new smart CAD functionalities, job sheets with labels and stickers, and a 1-click creation of production parts.

Do you think a vein matched countertop with full height backsplash and waterfall side isn't a project for you? Think again and see how easy it is made.

Visit Prodim at Booth #4355.

www.prodim-systesm.com





Olympian White marble – Vermont Quarries

Olympian White marble from Vermont Quarries is a highly sought-after natural stone known for its bright and clean appearance. It is a type of metamorphic rock that was formed from limestone under intense heat and pressure. The quarry is located in Danby, VT, and has been producing marble since mid-1850s.

This particular selection has a predominantly white color background with subtle gray veining that gives it a beautiful and elegant look. It is a popular choice for flooring, countertops and other interior design applications, as well as exterior cladding. The stone has a high level of durability and resistance to wear and tear, making it ideal for high-traffic areas.

One of the unique features of Olympian White marble is its ability to reflect light, which helps to brighten up any space. It is also an environmentally friendly option as it is a natural and renewable resource.

Olympian White marble from Vermont Quarries is a stunning natural stone that is perfect for adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to any interior or exterior project. Visit Vermont Quarries at Booth #4721.

www.vermontdanbymarble.com





Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc. – Wire Saw

Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc. manufactures stone processing equipment in Elberton, GA. One of the company’s most popular pieces of equipment is the Wilson Wire Saw. Wilson Industrial Electric’s Wire Saws are built to last in sizes ranging from 5 feet up to 8 feet. All wire saws are manufactured with Mitsubishi UL certified control panels with the latest variable and repeating width program. The wire saw has become a favorite among the company’s big block customers. This specific piece of equipment makes it possible for them to get an edge over their competition by sawing larger slabs. According to Wilson, the company is not your standard equipment builder as it listens to its customers and incorporate their ideas into their very own custom piece of equipment. Wilson is known for its custom-built saws that are proudly manufactured in the U.S. Visit Wilson Industrial Electric at Booth #5325.

www.wilsonsaws.com





Sika

#5659