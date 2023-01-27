The Alpha® ESC-150 Miter Cutting Kit starts with the powerful ESC-150 Electric Stone Cutter capable cutting 11/ 4 -inch (3cm) stone slabs in one pass. It comes with two Carriage Assemblies (ASC-6CSM) to fit on any of the Guide Rails in the set to provide a portable miter cutting solution. It also contains two Eclipse II blades (DEE006) and Surface Protection Tape. This system can cut 1 1/ 4 -inch (3cm) materials with ease and does not require the time-consuming setup typically associated with miter cutting. With two sets (Stone Cutter & Carriage) setup in each direction on the same guide rail, you can cut a V and the edges would be ready for lamination. Visit Alpha Tools (booth #4311) to learn more.