FRANKLIN, NJ -- Alpha® is excited to introduce a new electric stone cutter, called the ESC-150, which is equipped with a powerful motor capable cutting 1 1/ 4 -inch (3-cm) stone slabs in one pass. In addition, Alpha recognized the need for a quality electric portable stone cutter that is capable of miter cutting of 1 1/ 4 -inch (3-cm) materials with ease, so that any stone fabricator can use it when miter cuts are required, without the time-consuming setup. Also, it is great for sink-hole cutting and groove-cutting for rodding applications. The ESC-150 includes a kink-free water hose for improved maneuverability of the stone cutter. The flexibility of the hose helps reduce operator fatigue and improves the operation.

The Alpha ESC-150 comes with a built-in dust gate making it dustless when connected to a HEPA vacuum. It can utilize a variety of consumables including the Alpha Katana 6-inch for porcelain panels and slabs, Hot-Rod 4-inch for 1/ 4 -inch steel rods and 1/ 8 -inch fiber glass rods. For marble applications, a Libero 5-inch blade is recommended since most marble slabs are 3/ 4 -inch-thick (2-cm-thick) or less. Alpha offers a carriage assembly that fits on the Alpha Guide Rail System to support the application of making precise miter cuts for the perfect lamination.

Alpha has also created two new kits to showcase the versatility of the ESC-150. The first is a Miter Cutting Kit, which allows you to easily make mitered cuts for a beautiful waterfall edge. This kit comes with dual carriages, blades and a set of guide rails to fit any size job.

The second is a simple cutting system to trim countertops quickly and smoothly. It comes with a carriage assembly, blade and guide rail to provide accuracy, and a stable performance, even on full size slab cutting.

For more information, visit our website at www.alpha-tools.com or call (800) 648-7229.