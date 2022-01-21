Alpha® is excited to introduce a new ESC-150 Miter Cutting Kit. It has the new ESC-150 Electric Stone Cutter, which is equipped with a powerful motor capable cutting 1-1/4” (3cm) stone slabs in one pass. It comes with two Carriage Assemblies (ASC-6CSM) to fit on any of the Guide Rails in the included set to provide a portable miter cutting solution. It also contains two Eclipse II blades (DEE006) and Surface Protection Tape. This system can cut 1-1/4” (3cm) materials with ease and doesn’t require the time-consuming setup typically associated with miter cutting. This system is perfect for making precise miter cuts for the perfect lamination. How it works: The Carriage Assembly (ASC-6CSM) is designed for straight cuts as well as miter cuts. This carriage has three templates included that assist the install of the stone cutter for left side or right side miter cutting and straight cutting. If you have two sets (Stone Cutter & Carriage Assembly) setup in each direction on the same guide rail, you can cut a V and the edges would be ready for lamination. If you have a single setup (Stone Cutter & Carriage Assembly), the guide rail need only be setup once on the material. The Stone Cutter can then be positioned to create a miter cut, then repositioned for a second miter cut to create the V.