Infinity Drain, a manufacturer of architectural and decorative drains, expands its popular Next Day Custom Program to include five finishes, three grate styles and lengths up to 96”. Infinity Drain’s Next Day Custom program is the first of its kind to make perfect linear drain wall-to-wall installation a reality – without the wait. Next Day Custom Linear Drains are available for all installation waterproofing methods.
Next Day Custom program details include:
- Purchase orders and sign-offs received by 10am EST will ship the following day with no additional rush upcharge.
- Available on linear drains up to 96” in length.
- Custom outlet placement or multiple outlets along channel run.
- Finishes: Satin Stainless, Polished Stainless, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Bronze and Matte Black.
- Grate Styles: Wedge Wire, Offset Slotted, Tile Insert Frame.
- Installation Types: FX Series, FF Series, FCB Series, FCS Series.
- Limit one item (complete kit – channel and grate) per purchase order number.
- Program is in addition to Infinity Drain’s current custom fabrication 15-day lead-time.
For more information, visit infinitydrain.com.