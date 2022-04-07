AMITYVILLE, NY--Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, expands their popular Next Day Custom Program to include five finishes, three grate styles and lengths up to 96 inches. Infinity Drain’s Next Day Custom program is the first of its kind to make perfect linear drain wall-to-wall installation a reality – without the wait. Next Day Custom Linear Drains are available for all installation waterproofing methods.

A Perfect Drain in a Not-So-Perfect World

“The Infinity Drain Next Day Custom Program has been a big hit with designers, installers and homeowners,” states Jonathan Brill, president of Infinity Drain. “It’s the perfect solution to achieve an ideal wall-to-wall installation that’s not only beautiful to look at, but also saves everyone time in the process. No one wants to compromise the look of the shower floor, and now they don’t have to. We’ve expanded the program to allow for all five of our standard finishes, three grate styles and up to 96 inches in length.”

Next Day Custom Details

Next Day Custom program details include: