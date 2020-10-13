AMITYVILLE, NY -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains for both indoor and outdoor applications, was recently awarded a U.S. Patent (10,724,225 B2) for its innovative Compact Clamping Floor Drain design available in cast iron, PVC and ABS. This is Infinity Drain’s third patent and their first for functional performance (the previous two are aesthetic design patents).

“Our design team works tirelessly to protect our products against competitors and knock-off's," states Jonathan Brill, President of Infinity Drain. “This design innovation solves a major problem with linear drain installation utilizing traditional waterproofing methods: how to place the linear drain flush against the shower wall without extra installation steps or materials. The flat side of the drain body goes flush against the wall, whereas a round clamping floor drain cannot and requires additional furring out of the finished wall.

“There is a tremendous amount of research and development that goes into an innovation like the Compact Clamping Floor Drain and we’re proud to be awarded a patent for our ongoing work and technological leadership to advance the design and functionality of linear drains,” Brill added.