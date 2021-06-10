Amityville, NY, – Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains proudly unveils the launch of its new website: www.infinitydrain.com.

Designed with enhanced features and an easy-to-navigate interface the new site introduces a modern look with improved functionality and dynamic tools that establish the website as a leading resource for builders, designers,homeowners and specifiers. The new site also includes:

Product Finder – a guide that allows visitors to delve into Infinity Drain’s vast catalog and browse products by grate style and finish option.

Installation Utility – a helpful tool that provides detailed graphics and installation instructions categorized by drain-type and waterproofing method.

Project Portfolio – a series of inspiring projects featuring products from Infinity Drain's expansive line of linear,center and custom-made drains.

Inspiration Gallery – a collection of indoor, outdoor and custom designs that showcase installed Infinity Drain products.

Video Learning Center – this education hub offers learning objectives that explore a number of topics including new products, installation tutorials, and industry trends.

Continuing Education - offers online, webinars and in-office options to earn credits and learn about specifying for barrier free bathrooms.

Visitors of the new www.infinitydrain.com can also explore the “News” section of the website where they can read articles on the latest products, projects and learn about what’s trending in bathroom design.

"We're so thrilled to debut our new website that has been meticulously crafted to serve as valuable resource for those seeking a deeper knowledge on drainage solutions,” says Jonathan Brill, President of Infinity Drain. “This new design truly aligns with the Infinity Drain mission to better provide quality information at the blick of a button.”

Experience the new look and same great drains today by visiting: www.infinitydrain.com