ATLANTA, GA -- International Designs Group (IDG), an affiliate of Mill Point Capital, announced the acquisition of Trajus Surfaces. This strategic move reflects IDG's commitment to expanding its presence in the eastern U.S. and reaching a wider customer base. Trajus Surfaces, comprising two legacy brands, European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble, will join IDG's portfolio, which includes United Materials, LLC. (UMI), Construction Resources (CR), and Cancos Tile & Stone. This addition will further strengthen IDG's ability to cater to the surfacing, kitchen and bath, and home products industries.

With European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble on board, IDG will streamline its efforts to bring high-quality products to the market, solidifying its position as a trusted provider for the design and construction industry. Mitch Hires, CEO of International Designs Group, expressed his vision for the company to partner with leading material manufacturers and strategically align their operations to meet the needs of the construction and design communities. By optimizing their product offering and operational efficiencies, IDG aims to become the preferred supplier for both existing and new customers in the residential, commercial and multi-family sectors.

Post-acquisition, with the addition of European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble, International Designs Group will now operate over 50 locations in the eastern U.S. This expansion makes IDG the predominant cumulative service provider for the kitchen, bath and construction industries on the eastern seaboard. With an extensive range of offerings, including tile and slab distribution, custom countertops, glass and mirror solutions, appliances, flooring, garage doors, fireplaces and lighting fixtures, IDG is poised to be the premier supplier of materials, services and solutions in the eastern U.S.

Mario Persico, president of Trajus Surfaces, expressed enthusiasm for joining the IDG family, citing the company's vision and decades of industry experience. Becoming a part of IDG will enable both European Granite & Marble and MARVA Marble to expand its product offering and enter new markets while maintaining the highest level of service for its loyal customers.

While the financial details of the transaction remain confidential, Trajus Surfaces' leadership and legacy brands will remain intact as they integrate into IDG's family of companies. This integration will provide additional product lines to support their existing and expanding customer base.