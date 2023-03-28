ORLANDO, FL – As an expansion of their successful virtual event series, Women in Stone (WIS) is hosting a Block Talk session live and in-person at Coverings 2023, which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Join industry peers as the discussion centers around “Leadership in a Male-Dominated Industry.”

Attendees will benefit from attending by establishing new connections to expand your professional network and learning more about the stone industry to gain the confidence and skills needed to be successful in your career. The session will take place on Wednesday, April 19th from 1 to 2 p.m. in room N319.

Host: Beth McBride, Montana Rockworks

Articles for Discussion:

How to Create Impact as a Female Leader in Male-Dominated Fields | Worth.com

Women Rising: The Unseen Barriers | Harvard Business Review

Thriving As A Woman In a Male-Dominated Industry | Medium.com

To register, visit: https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/login/login_or_create_account?follow_up_url=https%3A%2F%2Fassociationdatabase.com%2Faws%2FMIA%2Fregistration%2Fadd_registrations_prompt%3Fevent_id%3D70574