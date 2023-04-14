ORLANDO, FL -- As an expansion of their successful virtual event series, Women in Stone (WIS) is hosting a Block Talk session live and in person at Coverings 2023, which will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from April 18 to 21, 2023. Join your peers in the industry as WIS discuss one of their favorite topics: Leadership in a Male Dominated Industry.

Attendees will benefit from attending by establishing new connections to expand your professional network and learning more about the stone industry to gain the confidence and skills needed to be successful in your career.

Host: Beth McBride, Montana Rockworks

Articles for Discussion include: