Register for the "How to be a Professional Architectural Sales Rep" Classroom Training Day in Orlando, FL, at Coverings 2023. The live classroom course will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm EDT at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Coffee, Water and Snacks are included.

This live classroom course teaches how to be a successful Professional Architectural Sales Representative and provides tactics for helping to ensure you make the sale.

The student will learn how to develop "Bullet Proof" Specifications, which are specifications that are resistant to Value Engineering and Substitutions. The Student will learn how to develop meaningful relationships with architects and how to target and track projects to help ensure that you get the order!

Donato Pompo and Vince Moiso are the trainers who will share their many years of experience as being professional architectural representatives and as being sales managers, training and managing Architectural Sales Representatives. They are the authors of the UofCTS Online Course "The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects.”

During the classroom training they will discuss how to identify and target architects and projects that are likely to need a substantial amount of tile and stone. They will teach the key communication tactics and skills needed to develop relationships and loyalty with architects to get specified, and with tile contractors to honor the specification. Finally, they will provide the strategies to tracking a specification in a way that will help ensure that you make the sale!

The Live Classroom course is based upon the content from the UofCTS Online Course called, "The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects,”

Special Offer:

Students who attend the live classroom course in Orlando, FL will be provided with a quick reference guide from “The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects” course along with handouts and a personalized Certificate of Completion. The students will also receive a 50% discount off the UofCTS online course “The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects”, which includes a digital copy of the course as a student reference guide.

The special price to attend the Live Classroom Training per attendee is $300.00 USD.

Visit the UofCTS website to register at uofcts.org.