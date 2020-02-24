San Diego, CA – The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) is offering a one day classroom training course at Coverings 2020 on "How to create a "Bullet Proof" Spec and be a Professional Architectural Sales Rep." This live classroom course is based on the UofCTS Online course "The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects."

This course provides the student with thorough and detailed information on how architectural sales representatives can get their Tile and Stone products specified with “Bullet Proof Specifications” meaning resistant to “Value Engineering and Substitutions.”

The course covers:

Selection Process and Considerations

Types of Architectural Specifications

Architectural Specification Structure - Master Format - Part 1, 2 & 3

Getting Your Products Specified

Tracking and Protecting the Specification

Communication Skills and Strategies

Students completing this course will have learned how to determine product suitability for the intended use, learned the different types of Architectural Specifications, learned how to prepare a “Bullet Proof” MasterFormat Specification Part 1, 2 & 3 sections, learn techniques and strategies for getting your Tile & Stone products specified, learned how to track and protect your specifications from substitutions and value engineering, and learned key communication skills and strategies to help them develop meaningful relationships with the specifiers and construction team.

Donato Pompo, president of the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone and president of Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants will be teaching this course with Vince Moiso, principal and president of Oceanside Glass & Tile Company. Donato and Vince have collaborated together in the development of this course. Both have many years of successful architectural sales experience as architectural reps as well as sales managers.

Students who attend and complete this course will be provided with a Student Reference Guide with all of the key information from the course, Templates for a porcelain tile specification and a natural stone specification, and a personalized Certificate of Completion diploma. Completion of this course will count towards earning the UofCTS Certified Tile Specialist (CTS) designation or earning the UofCTS Certified Stone Specialist (CSS) designation.

The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone is offering this live classroom version of the online course at Coverings 2020 on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 9am to 4pm with a one-hour lunch break. The special discounted price per attendee is $150.00 USD.

To register for this course click on: REGISTRATION. Space is limited so don’t wait, register now!

To view the Coverings 2020 listing for this course, and to register for Coverings 2020, click on: Coverings'20.

The UofCTS is the training division of Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants (CTaSC) and is committed to developing training programs for the ceramic tile and stone industry utilizing the latest and most effective technology and learning methodologies. Launched in 2003, UofCTS has enjoyed many years of success with trade and design professionals and is the leading online training University for the Tile and Stone Industry.