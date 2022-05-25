The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) offers a new course, The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects. This course provides the student with information on how architectural sales representatives can get their tile and stone products specified and protect them from substitutions and value engineering.

The course covers:

Selection Process and Considerations

Types of Architectural Specifications

Architectural Specification Structure - Master Format - Part 1, 2 & 3

Getting Your Products Specified

Tracking and Protecting the Specification

Communication Skills and Strategies

Students completing this course will have learned how to determine product suitability for the intended use, learned the different types of Architectural Specifications, learned how to prepare a “bullet proof" MasterFormat Specification Part 1, 2 & 3 sections, learn techniques and strategies for getting your products specified, learned how to track and protect your specifications from substitutions and value engineering, and learned key communication skills and strategies to help them develop meaningful relationships with the specifiers and construction team.

Students will be provided with a tile and stone MasterFormat Specification template that they can use to assist architects in specifying their products.

UofCTS said the content of this course is based on the many years of successful architectural sales by sales representatives who have sold many high-profile projects around the country.

To learn more, visit https://uofcts.org/



