ORLANDO, FL – Women In Stone (WIS) held its first in-person Block Talk at Coverings last week. There were 20 attendees, focusing on leadership in a male dominated industry. WIS was joined by colleagues from Women in the Flooring Industries (WIFI) and they enjoyed a robust conversation on the role women can play in an evolving and diversified industry. WIS is exploring the possibility of collaborating with other women’s groups for a similar event at next year’s show. Moreover, they are also considering establishing a work group to provide guidance to companies regarding female leadership and empowerment.