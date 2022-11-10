OBERLIN, OH -- Members of Women in Stone (WIS) are invited to attend the next Women in Stone Block Talk virtual stone chat on Tuesday, November 15th at 2p.m. ET. Beth McBride of Montana Rockworks will be leading a discussion on building relationships with the design community through CEUs. A set of articles on this topic will be distributed prior to the chat for participants to read and come prepared for discussion with industry peers. Email Sarah Gregg at Sarah@naturalstoneinstitute.org to register.