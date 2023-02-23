This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Featuring some of the newest tooling used in the stone industry.
February 23, 2023
Offering one of the fastest CNC tools and saw blades, DeFusco Industrial Supply can show fabricators how to increase productivity by 10 to 50% -- saving hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. These savings in labor costs go right to a company’s bottom line.
Leading manufacturer for the stone and concrete industries. High quality, diamond tools made in South Korea including but not limited to; polishing pads, diamond core drill bits, cup wheels, bridge saw blades, grinding segments, profile wheels and much more. We have a respected reputation with distributors worldwide.
Italdiamant USA incorporated in Georgia since 1986 is the U.S. branch of Italdiamant S.p.A. (Italy). We offer in all 50 States and Canada our services for sale and assistance to our products. We are located in Elberton (GA), the National Capital of Granite. We cherished the experience locally for many years and we improved quality constantly. We are present in the North America Continent, included Canada and Mexico.
Alpha Professional Tools® was founded in 1986 and has become a leading manufacturer of quality tools for professionals in the natural/engineered stone, porcelain, ceramic, glass, construction, marine and automotive industries. Alpha® provides the best products for cutting, drilling, shaping and polishing all types of materials.
