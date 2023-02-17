Amerisink offers the 31.25- x 18- x 9-inch, 18-gauge, 304 stainless steel undermount sink. Handcrafted, with a weight of 17 lbs., the sink is easy to clean and has a brushed finish. It has a spray insulated undercoating and sound pads, and includes template and installation hardware. Amerisink offers a limited lifetime warranty.


