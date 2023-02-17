This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Featuring some of the newest tooling used in the stone industry.
February 17, 2023
Amerisink offers the 31.25- x 18- x 9-inch, 18-gauge, 304 stainless steel undermount sink. Handcrafted, with a weight of 17 lbs., the sink is easy to clean and has a brushed finish. It has a spray insulated undercoating and sound pads, and includes template and installation hardware. Amerisink offers a limited lifetime warranty.
AmeriSink, Inc. is a leading stainless steel sink manufacturer since 2003, which specializes in 16G & 18G cUPC certified kitchen and bathroom sinks for residential and commercial applications. We provide high-quality stainless steel, porcelain and granite composite sinks.
Sinkits Sink Clips is a leading manufacturer of patented installation hardware for undermount sinks. Since the invention of Sinkits' patented Sink Clips, Slot Clips, and LC (Low Clearance) Brackets in 2011, Sinkits has been providing time-saving installation products to stone fabricators throughout the US and internationally. All products are Made in the USA.
BVC Group, Inc. (Better Vacuum Cups). With over 17 years’ experience in vacuum cup technology, BVC is becoming the leader in aftermarket vacuum cups for the CNC routers. The game changing SS series of vacuum cups for the stone and glass industry is quickly becoming a strong force in the stone fabricator industry. We have been trusted by machine manufacturers, distributors and end users for more than a decade. BVC’s growth is continuous and the development of new products has never stopped since inception. BVC strives for customer satisfaction while standing by each product that goes through the door. Depending on your needs, it is likely the BVC products will last twice as long, hold material better and at the same time easier on your company’s bottom line. Change your game today.
