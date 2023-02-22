The Blick Industries Portable Manifold is the perfect solution for replacing your old or damaged manifolds. An eight-pair design allows for eight double-vacuum suction cups. Keep your vacuum levels consistent with two oil-filled gauges. With an anodized aluminum surface, non-skid rubber base and stainless steel handles, the Portable Manifold can endure the harshest environments. The Blick Portable Manifold is a critical component for improving your vacuum workholding system.





