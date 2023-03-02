Panther Porcelain Thin Wall Core Bits are designed for fast free cutting of dense porcelain and other compact ceramic materials. With a unique 5/8 to 11 ½-gas combination threading, it can be used on CNC machinery and hand-held tools.


More Fabricating Tooling Technology:

SW 0223 Fabricating Tooling Technology: Undermount Sink - Amerisink

Undermount Sink — Amerisink

SW 0223 Fabricating Tooling Technology: Portable Manifold (8-Pair) — Blick Industries

Portable Manifold (8-Pair) — Blick Industries

SW 0223 Fabricating Tooling Technology: High-Speed Performance CNC Tools and Saw Blades — DeFusco Industrial Supply

High-Speed Performance CNC Tools and Saw Blades — DeFusco Industrial Supply

SW 0223 Fabricating Tooling Technology: The Stacking Box — Groves

The Stacking Box — Groves

SW 0223 Fabricating Tooling Technology: LT3Raptor — LPI

LT3Raptor — LPI

SW 0223 Fabricating Tooling Technology: The Proliner Stone Package — Prodim

The Proliner Stone Package — Prodim