When one thinks of CNC machines, they often envision the tools cutting rubber sheets or shaping metal parts. But did you know that the CNC machine is just as useful for cutting and carving stones? If you run a stone cutting and carving business, you must consider investing in a multifunction CNC. What is it? And how does it help particularly in this industry? Let’s take a look.

What is a multifunction CNC?

As the name indicates, a multifunction CNC can perform multiple functions simultaneously.

The multifunction CNC is your ultimate multitasking and multi-capacity device that can deliver results without any human intervention or compromise on quality. Most importantly, it makes the fabrication process more efficient and reduces wastage, which will eventually increase your bottom line.

This single machine can carry out a diverse range of functions ranging from turning, milling, drilling, threading, facing, grooving, tapping and more. It draws its multifunction capabilities through a sub-spindle paired with an automatic tool changer, which allows all the aforementioned operations without changing the setup.

Why should you use a multifunction CNC in the stone industry?

It may be evident by now that the multifunction CNC equipment can seamlessly fit into any industry. But why should you consider it for cutting and carving stones? Here are some reasons why:

1. It possesses end-to-end machining capabilities

The sub-spindle possesses the necessary speed, power and torque to cut, machine/carve and polish stone feeds. Due to its versatility and powerful functionality, a multifunction CNC can easily replace separate cutting, machining and polishing centers. As a result, it can carry out all the necessary operations on raw material to deliver perfectly finished stone products. At the same time, it also occupies lesser space, which makes floor space management easier.

2. It delivers improved designs

CNC machines can consistently deliver even the most complex designs. These design intricacies are easier to achieve as machines are more capable of breaking down the actions into logical workflows. Hence, CNC machines can realize designs that are true to the prototype. Furthermore, since multifunction CNCs can carry out end-to-end manufacturing, the design stays consistent throughout the process. Since the input remains in the same position, the designs are also not vulnerable to any setup or stacking issues. The unification of the platform leaves no scope for deviations.

3. It offers a high-degree of control

With multifunction CNC machines, one can enjoy greater control over the finished goods and the process of attaining them. By programming the CNC machine, the operator enjoys granular control over the smallest of factors, such as pressure, positioning, etc. Even when the machine is unmanned, the specifications still remain the same, and as such, your business can exercise the same level of control.

This quality gets amplified with multifunction CNCs as a single piece of equipment handles all the tasks. Resultantly, businesses that own a multifunction CNC do not have to outsource any task to other units or employ other machines in the process.

4. It enforces quality control

One of the greatest advantages of CNC machines is their “program once, use multiple times” feature. Since these tools integrate with CAD/CAM technologies, creating and recreating design becomes easier. Operators can reproduce these designs by running the same program multiple times. Moreover, automation bypasses the need for human intervention, which eventually eliminates any error. As a result, the finished products will all be consistent, accurate and in accordance with the highest standards of quality.

5.It reduces production cost

A multifunction CNC reduces the overall production cost in many ways. First, since a single machine carries out the entire stone fabrication process, workshops no longer have to invest in various pieces of equipment. Second, these machines are automatic, allowing businesses to save on labor costs. Even in the case that they employ an operator to monitor the CNC machine 24/7, businesses will have to engage only a limited number of workers. Finally, it reduces fabrication waste and makes efficient use of resources while operating day and night without fatigue. As such, a multifunction CNC machine can deliver high performance even during peak demand.

Final thoughts

When one considers all the advantages cited above, it becomes obvious that multifunction CNC machines have a lot to offer to stone industries. These machines reduce labor and production cost, bring down wastage and work at par with three machines. Plus, they deliver high-quality products after each iteration, and one can easily retain the computerized designs for later use. All in all, CNC multifunction machines offer a bang for the buck.