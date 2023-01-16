Machine Tech Enterprises (MTE) Bridgesaw — DiamondSC Sink Cutout Machine

MTE Bridgesaw’s DiamondSC Sink Cutout Machine includes, German electronics, Italian CAD/CAM software, C-Style frame, 11 tools, automatic tool changing, 10hp spindle, and is built, installed, and serviced by our own technicians right here in the USA. Cuts sinks in any size countertops from cut to polish in under 20 min.

