MTE Bridgesaw’s DiamondSC Sink Cutout Machine includes, German electronics, Italian CAD/CAM software, C-Style frame, 11 tools, automatic tool changing, 10hp spindle, and is built, installed, and serviced by our own technicians right here in the USA. Cuts sinks in any size countertops from cut to polish in under 20 min.
BVC Group, Inc. (Better Vacuum Cups). With over 17 years’ experience in vacuum cup technology, BVC is becoming the leader in aftermarket vacuum cups for the CNC routers. The game changing SS series of vacuum cups for the stone and glass industry is quickly becoming a strong force in the stone fabricator industry. We have been trusted by machine manufacturers, distributors and end users for more than a decade. BVC’s growth is continuous and the development of new products has never stopped since inception. BVC strives for customer satisfaction while standing by each product that goes through the door. Depending on your needs, it is likely the BVC products will last twice as long, hold material better and at the same time easier on your company’s bottom line. Change your game today.
