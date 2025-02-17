JACKSON, MS -- Join Daltile to hear about current trends and a new tool, Colorology, on a National Tile Contractor’s Association (NTCA) free webinar on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. (CDT). The discussion will focus on how Colorology is a simpler and smarter way to create beautifully coordinated tile designs. With this program, matching and harmonizing floor, wall and mosaic tile for spaces to make them truly pop is simplified. To learn more and to register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8442478433389302621.