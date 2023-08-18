DALTON, GA -- Want to level up your public speaking skills? Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), an educational nonprofit that attracts, educates and empowers women in the flooring industry, will host a free WIFI Power Hour on Public Speaking this week on Wednesday, August 14th.

Anyone interested is invited to attend. Register at https://www.womeninflooring.org/power-hour

WIFI Calendar of Events

WIFI Power Hour: Public Speaking Tips & Tricks

August 16, 2023

12 noon - 1:00 PM EST

This online event will share tips and tools on the art of storytelling, building confidence and finding your true speaking potential. The event will be facilitated by Cindy Cannon, a 24-year member and past district international leader for Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. The event will be co-hosted by Bernie Martin, Toastmasters International area director and Athena Walker from Shaw Industries.

WIFI Mentoring Program: Fall Cohort Applications Due

August 31, 2023

The WIFI Mentoring Program is an adult-to-adult match of a mentor to a mentee designed to help women in flooring professionally and personally. Training will be provided to mentors in September 2023 and through on-going bi-monthly calls. This cohort of mentee/mentor matches will begin in October and run through March 2024.

Sign-up to be a mentor or mentee here.

WIFI Power Hour: The Power of Personal Branding

September 18, 2023

12 noon - 1:00 PM EST

This online event will teach you how to how to hone your personal brand to leverage growth opportunities for your career and your business. Stacy Murphy, IIDA, NCIDQ, vice president of client development, APEX Group, will discuss the good and bad of social media, the importance of image and how to get comfortable putting yourself out there.

Women in the Floorcovering Industry Meet-Up at the CFI/FCICA 2023 Convention

September 21, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 11: 00 a.m. EST

Rosen Shingle Creek Resort

Orlando, FL

The one-hour networking event will feature speed networking and table topics discussing work-life balance, setting your mindset and expectations for success, women in leadership roles and how to build your tribe.

Register here.

To learn more about WIFI, to be a corporate donor or become an individual donor society member, visit womeninflooring.org.