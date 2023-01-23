DALTON, GA -- Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers women in the flooring industry (womeninflooring.org), announces the WIFI Mentoring Program.

The goal of the program, which matches mentors to mentees, is to accelerate the professional development of mentees. All members of WIFI are eligible to participate in the mentoring program, and participants can join from any segment of the industry.

“For many years, so many of us talked about the need for an organization that offered networking and support opportunities for the women in the floor covering industry,” said WIFI Board Chair Emily Morrow Finkell. “The WIFI Mentoring Program will help women expand their networks and gain leadership development through professional mentorship and camaraderie.”

The mentoring program is six months in length. At minimum, participants should plan to devote one hour every three weeks to the program. Each mentor/mentee match will pick meeting times that work with their schedules. WIFI will provide training to the mentors and table topics for each session. Sessions will be virtual, using video conference software such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Applications for mentors and mentees will be taken until Friday, March 3, 2023. Training will be provided to mentors in March 2023 and through ongoing monthly calls. This cohort of mentee/mentor matches will start in April and run through September 2023.

To become a member of WIFI and to sign up for the WIFI Mentorship Program, visit womeninflooring.org.

