iQ Power Tools Teams up with the NTCA and the American Lung Association to Host Silica Discussion via Free, Live Webinar

MORENO VALLEY, CA -- iQ Power Tools, manufacturer of premium power tools with integrated dust collection technology, recently announced their team is partnering with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and the American Lung Association (ALA) to present a free, live webinar on Tuesday, November 17th at 12 p.m. PST.

Via iQ’s Virtual Visitor, a mobile digital broadcast platform, attendees can join the silica conversation with Paul Guth, iQ’s president; Bart Bettiga, executive director of the NTCA; Jim Olson, assistant executive director of the NTCA; Mark Heinlein, training director of the NTCA; and Dr. Levy, medical spokesperson for the ALA.

Via Zoom and Facebook Live, attendees will have the opportunity to “Get Serious About Silica!” According to Sarah Hurtado, iQ’s marketing manager, “Silica safety is more than just being OSHA compliant; its saving your own life and that of your employees.”

This will be a roundtable discussion about silica. In addition to discussing hazards, OSHA standards and more, Dr. Levy from the ALA will share his experiences with silicosis and how his patients have been affected by the harmful silica dust. Plus, scheduled is a member of the NTCA team to sharing his own personal story.

“We are encouraging contractors from across the country to join us,” Guth said. “Now, more than ever, is the time for them to know their options. Our team, along with Dr. Levy, will explain in detail what workers in the construction industry really need to know -- for themselves and their crews. We’re going to get scientific and really drive the message home about the seriousness of the health hazards associated with silica exposure.

“This is the first of two Silica presentations with the NTCA,” Guth went on to say. “We’re going to really zone in on the health hazards in this first presentation. With our second one, scheduled for December, we will discuss compliance options and understanding the PEL (permissible exposure limits).”

“The NTCA is committed to providing important and accurate information for our members,” Bettiga added. “Raising awareness of the OSHA Respirable Silica Rule and the harmful effects that can result if workers fail to properly control potentially harmful dust that contains it is something we have taken very seriously. We are pleased to partner with IQ Power Tools and the American Lung Association to discuss this issue in further detail from a medical viewpoint; in addition to discussing best practices on the job site to avoid exposure. We hope to engage our audience with open dialogue and encourage their questions and interaction.”

Attendees can register via Zoom here or can follow along on iQ Power Tools and the NTCA’s Facebook pages.