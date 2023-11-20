iQ Power Tools, manufacturer of premium power tools with integrated dust collection systems, has announced Scott Craft as the newly appointed general manager at the company’s California headquarters. Carrying over three decades of general contractor experience, Craft brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to iQ’s initiatives.

In his new role, Craft will manage operations at the company’s Perris, CA, headquarters, overseeing all aspects of the warehouse and office.

In addition to Craft’s experience in the construction industry, Craft also served as an educator, coach and athletic director throughout his career.

Jim Mackall, iQ’s president stated, “"We are thrilled to have Scott join our team. His vision and academic background will be instrumental in driving iQ’s ambitious plans in North America for stronger brand awareness and overall safety education on the jobsite.”

Drawing from his years of experience and connections as a teacher, Craft will also be spearheading a training program with local high schools students, providing them hands-on experience in construction. “If we can teach them using our waterless tools and about the hazards of silica and other jobsite safeguards, they’ll take that experience with them through their careers.”

“At iQ, there’s something that truly sets us apart from our competition, and I believe it’s rooted in our passion, innovation and education for the waterless dry cut tools,” stated Craft. “We’re smaller than your typical tool company, but we have big ideas and are committed to quality. I’m incredibly humbled to work with the extraordinarily talented team of employees at iQ towards an exciting future.”