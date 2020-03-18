A Message from iQ Power Tools President on Covid-19

To all our trusted Dealers, Contractors and Friends,



We recognize that these are overwhelming times, and there is no doubt of the uncertainty we’re facing, but if we all do our part, we can have an impact.



As it relates to our tools, with over 800 active dealer locations across 10 countries, we are working region-by-region, location-by-location, to ensure we can do what’s right at a local level. We are supporting the direction of local governments, health agencies, and each dealer location as it relates to their store closures, ​as well as reducing hours across our network. We support our dealers and understand that each location will have special circumstances and may have changes to their business hours or procedures for the present climate. We will do our best to continue to support them to the best of our abilities while following the practice of social distancing.



While our corporate office will remain open, we appreciate that you may prefer to shop ​​​​​online, and we are working to make this as convenient as possible for you. We are working to update our dealer locator to supply you with online retailer options. Our customer service team remains available to assist you by phone (888-274-7744), email, or social media between the hours of 7am – 5pm PST.



This is a quickly evolving situation that we will be continually monitoring. We are ready to adjust as things progress, and we’ll keep you up to date throughout.



For the next few weeks, we’ll be adjusting what – and how often – you hear from us. Stay in touch with us on social media, let us know what types of communications you’re interested in receiving from us and what content you would like to see as we navigate these turbulent times together.



We are all in this together. Please stay safe and take care of each other.



