COVID-19: A message from Del Conca USA

Friends and Customers,



Del Conca USA wants to assure you that following the measures put in place by the CDC to contain the spread of COVID-19, we will continue to operate to service our customers.



Both Del Conca USA and Del Conca are fully operational and ready to provide support to our customers.



We are taking this issue very seriously for the protection of employees and customers. During this uncertain time, we are taking proactive steps to maintain a safe workplace by adopting the same strict standards taken by our parent company Del Conca in Italy to protect the health of associates and others.



The health and well-being of our employees and customers are always our top priority and we will continue to closely monitor the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).



Regarding our operation, Del Conca USA is taking several steps to increase safety, here a few:

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as work stations, vending machines, door handles and bathrooms.

Maximized distance between workstations

Establish maximum occupancy levels for all breakrooms and locker rooms.

All unnecessary visitors, tours, etc. have been suspended.

Established and implemented a policy regarding those associates who exhibit symptoms and may have come in contact with anyone exposed to COVID-19.



We are also working closely with our distributors to minimize supply chain concerns and ensure they are taking necessary precautionary measures to lessen the impact of the virus.



Del Conca USA will proceed with business and will adjust according to the evolution of the situation. We will keep you promptly informed.



If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our customer service team at (865)657-3550.