COVID-19 Response from Stone Boss

To All of Our Valued Customers and Business Partners,



In a time of so much uncertainty, We hope all of you are staying healthy and taking the necessary precautions due to the Coronavirus, Covid-19. Stone Boss is dedicated to servicing our customers, especially during this time of crisis and continue to provide top level service, as your distributor.



The Governor Of New York and New Jersey have ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses. As of today, our business is categorized as “essential”, as we support the Federal Critical Infrastructure Sector.

We will continue operations, on a smaller scale. In addition, we have implemented the recommended protocol from the CDC to ensure a safe environment for our employees, customers and suppliers, while trying to minimize disruptions to our business.



In light of the situation, Stone Boss Will be operating with a small crew to continue to service your needs. Following are our new protocols to our operations:



Truck Delivery customers Please, call your regional salesman

For all other orders please, Call our NJ Office at 888-868-BOSS, Fax us at 201-773-3810, email us at info@stoneboss.com or place an order via our website at www.stoneboss.com

Our Showrooms remain closed to walk-in customers, however, you can call in an order between the hours of 8am to 3pm and we will drop off curbside, without contact.



We hope this crisis will end soon and all can return to normal. However, until then, Stone Boss will be here to support you!



We wish you and your families remain safe and healthy!





Regards,



Anthony ScireBanchitta

President

STONE BOSS INDUSTRIES, INC.