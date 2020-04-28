The Natural Stone Institute offers webinar about the stone industry’s response to COVID-19

OBERLIN, OH – On Thursday, April 30, 2020 the Natural Stone Institute will host a webinar entitled “How the Stone Industry is Responding to COVID-19.” Moderated by Jim Hieb, CEO of the Natural Stone Institute, the panel will include: Scott Byers of Majestic Kitchen & Bath Creations, Katie Jensen of Triton Stone Group and Brett Rugo of Rugo Stone.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way business is done in the stone industry, the panel of stone industry leaders from several different segments will help participants understand how the pandemic has impacted their businesses, what changes they have made and how they are adapting.

Learning objectives include:

Review how COVID-19 has changed the natural stone industry and impacted the economy.

Discuss tools that are available to help stone companies navigate the new normal.

Learn how industry leaders are adapting and planning for the future.

To register, go to: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/education-and-events/events/calendar-of-events/webinar-how-the-stone-industry-is-responding-to-covid-19/.