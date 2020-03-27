Pure Michigan Business Connect updates virtual, statewide matchmaking platform for critical COVID-19 response efforts

LANSING, Mich. –The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Pure Michigan Business Connect program is expanding its free, online procurement platform by now including donations from suppliers capable of filling health and human service needs across a broad range of product and service categories. The platform will provide direct access to businesses within the state providing supplies including personal protection equipment, food, medical devices, paper products, cleaning equipment and more.

“This virtual matchmaking platform builds on the significant success of PMBC in providing supply chain sourcing solutions by supporting critical COVID-19 response efforts, as well as creating opportunities for small and medium-sized Michigan businesses,” said MEDC CEO Mark Burton. “This is part of a comprehensive effort to ensure that every possible resource is made available to service providers, businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and others in the face of economic and operational hardships resulting from coronavirus.”

The Pure Michigan Business Connect virtual procurement and donation assistance platform will give Michigan service providers and municipalities access to introductions with businesses within the state to source critical supplies needed to serve individual patients, staff or members of the community impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizations that could benefit from the virtual platform include childcare facilities, community centers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, municipalities, food distribution centers, homeless shelters, non-profits and more. Items to supply or donate could include personal protection equipment, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cleaning supplies, testing supplies, textiles, paper products, food, vitamins, water and more.

The platform is also offering a place for companies with manufacturing capabilities for personal protection equipment to indicate which items (i.e. masks, gowns, ventilators) they are able to produce, along with quantity and timing detail. To learn more, visit here: https://www.michiganbusiness.org/virtual-procurement/.

Service providers seeking access to supplies and suppliers who have items to support COVID-19 response efforts can learn more by visiting https://pmbc.connect.space/covid19/forms.

The matchmaking platform is the latest effort of MEDC to support Michigan businesses and communities as they are impacted by COVID-19. Resources for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 are available at michiganbusiness.org/covid19.

The update follows the authorization by the Michigan Strategic Fund to fund the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, which will provide up to $20 million in grants and loans to support businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce.

The program authorizes the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to provide up to $10 million in small business grants and $10 million in small business loans to support businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce.

The MEDC anticipates that at least 1,100 businesses across the state will benefit from this program. The Michigan Small Business Relief Program will be a top priority for the MEDC, with funds being available no later than April 1, 2020.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For those who have questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8AM - 5PM daily.