Park Industries Response to COVID-19

Dear Valued Customers:

The COVID-19 virus is presenting new, never before seen, business and economic challenges and the severity of the situation seems to be rapidly changing. Our industry has been tested before! While conditions are currently very challenging for everyone, our determination and focus is incredibly agile and strong and will carry us through!

Since 1953, we have focused on providing exceptional service to both our internal and external customers. This enduring purpose guides us as we focus on the safety of our associates and the needs of our customers.

We want to assure you that we are taking the necessary steps to provide you – our valued customers - the same level of troubleshooting, customer service, and phone support you have come to VALUE, DEPEND UPON, and TRUST all while maintaining a safe work environment for our associates!

Customer Service:

We will continue providing 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST office hours and 24/7 phone support.

Parts Availability:

We will be available to assist you with your parts needs and have invested in maintaining a 500,000-part inventory to support your needs. In addition, we are also working with our suppliers to assure that supply sources are available in the future.

Because of rapidly changing circumstances, this may be the time to consider stocking spare, consumable, and maintenance parts kits to ensure your business is strong and prepared.

Field Service:

Park Industries Field Service coordinators will continue helping customers with preventive machine care as well as troubleshooting machine issues and, if needed, are available to perform customer onsite repairs.

Customer Training:

We will continue offering machine operation training at Park Industries. In addition, we offer several alternate training opportunities to strengthen your skills including, online training, onsite training, and training guides (www.parkindustries.com/service-guides).

Machine Installations:

Park Industries installation coordinators will continue to work closely with customers in preparing for the arrival of their machine installations.

Our Commitment to You!

We are working closely with our associates, supplier partners, community, and health officials and will communicate changes should they arise.

It is our deepest wish that our entire Park family, which includes you, stay healthy. We will all emerge from this crisis stronger as a partner and Park community!

Sincerely,

Park Industries