Pokarna contributes ₹ 2 Crore to support Covid-19 relief efforts

Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited (“Pokarna”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pokarna Limited has contributed ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Telangana and ₹ 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to monetary contribution of ₹ 2 crore, Pokarna has contributed thousands of masks and gloves to support healthcare professionals and policemen fighting Covid-19. Gautam Chand Jain, Group Chairman said: “We applaud and support the outstanding work being done by the Central Government, Government of Telangana and Government of Andhdra Pradesh and other agencies in tackling this unprecedented situation. We have made our humble contribution to support the much-needed relief efforts being driven by the respective State Governments.”