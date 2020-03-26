An Update on IceStone's Factory and Employees During COVID-19

As we strive to keep you informed of IceStone's activities during the COVID-19 crisis, we hope that you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy.

While IceStone's factory is closed until further notice, we wanted to reassure you that IceStone stands behind its employees and we are committed to NOT laying off any of our employees during COVID-19. We operate under a triple bottom line of People, Planet, and Profit in that order. Our office staff will continue working from home and our factory staff will return to work when it is safe to do so.

Sincerely,

The IceStone Family