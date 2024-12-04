JACKSON, MS – The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will present a free webinar “Your Choice REALLY Matters!” on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. (CDT). The program, which will describe all categories of grouting materials for tile and stone assemblies and compare the performances of grout type based on content, project conditions and applications, will be led by Jim Tuttle, an architectural consultant for Custom Building Products.

Participants will learn what to expect from the different grout classifications and this webinar will also provide recommendations for specifying the proper grout for the type and use of the installation assembly.

Tuttle assists architects and specifiers to ensure that their tile and stone projects are successful, cost-efficient and done right the first time. He has been with Custom for 22 years as a regional technical and architectural representative. His clients appreciate his professionalism and have a lot of confidence in his advice. In fact, they know he will even help them with issues on competitors' jobs because nothing is more important than getting it right. Tuttle is committed to his clients' success.

Register for the webinar here.



