NEW YORK, NY -- Greenbuild is presenting a free webinar tomorrow, December 5th from 9 to 10 a.m. (EST), titled “Achieving Energy Efficiency at Scale in Your Building Portfolio,” sponsored by Honeywell.

Organizations face increasing pressure today, from stakeholders, employees, as well as regulatory agencies, to curb energy consumption, reduce carbon emissions and create more sustainable and healthier facilities. Setting goals is one thing; making real change happen is another.

Discover how you can implement gradual energy improvements in your facilities without sacrificing the occupant experience or the bottom line. This webinar will provide building owners and operators with an understanding on how to scale energy efficiency improvements throughout a building portfolio with little-to-no upfront capital investments.

Speakers include:

Evangelos Alepochoritis , Energy & Sustainability Leader, Honeywell

Energy & Sustainability Leader, Honeywell Sheeladitya Karmakar , Director Offering Management, HCB, Honeywell

Director Offering Management, HCB, Honeywell Randy Miles, Global Growth Leader, Energy & Sustainability, Honeywell

*This session does not qualify for continuing education credits.

To register, visit: https://now.greenbuildexpo.com/Honeywell12052023?partnerref=GRBWebsite