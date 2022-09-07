BOWIE, MD – The International Masonry Institute (IMI) will host a free webinar, “Masonry Notes, Details & Prototypes” on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m. (EST). The session, presented by Mike Manor PE, MLSE, a structural engineer with FORSE Consulting, will provide an in-depth analysis of the various components of a structural masonry wall system. Learn the “how” and “why” specific to each element of structural masonry. Attendees will be walked through examples that show how to specify block strength, mortar type and grout strength. They will also explore various types of wall design and flexible masonry corridor walls. Finally, they will review typical 2D and 3D structural masonry details, including practical usage, limitations and common errors. To learn more and register, visit: https://info.imiweb.org/09142022mndp