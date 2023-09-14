OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will present an hour-long Case Studies webinar, “Using Natural Stone in Interior Design, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Participants will gain insight into why natural stone is the best material for an application.

The panel will include a group of design professionals discussing why they chose natural stone for their kitchens, baths, fireplaces and interior specialty spaces. Learn why natural stone is the ideal choice for these applications and understand how to avoid challenges in these types of projects. Come away with a plan to incorporate natural stone in more of your design portfolio. Learning objectives include:

Examine attributes of natural stone that allow it to outperform other building materials for interior spaces.

Find out how the sustainability of genuine natural stone connects us with our planet and its future.

Explore the latest design trends and innovations in natural stone used in residential interiors. - Create a plan for building natural stone into your designs.

To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9162246214568378379?tcs-token=571219e87d2a4bad76c5c033a1fc210324dc0bc528779061469d4d363eb25e8b.