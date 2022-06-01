OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will present a webinar entitled “Using Natural Stone in Commercial Architecture” on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST). Participants will be able to earn CEU credits.

The webinar will include a group of design and industry professionals who will discuss why they chose natural stone for their commercial projects in a series of award-winning project case studies. During this session, reasons will be shared for choosing natural stone as the premier choice for commercial applications in cladding, interior and exterior art installations, and public spaces. Additionally, tools will be shared to avoid and solve challenges that can be associated with these complex applications.

To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1659570284597376014.