NEW YORK, NY -- Greenbuild presents its newest webinar, “Buildings as Sites of Carbon Storage: A Major Decarbonization Opportunity,” scheduled for Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 1 to 2 p.m. (ET).

The question posed: Can buildings become a major carbon bank for the planet? This webinar explores the potential for buildings to shift from leading climate change contributors to becoming an important part of healing the climate. Efforts to reduce embodied carbon in buildings have largely been focused on reducing the carbon footprint of materials, but there is a growing body of building materials that store more carbon than was emitted in their production. Safely and durably stored in buildings, this carbon removal could quickly become the leading source of carbon dioxide removal on the planet, as well as the most practical and affordable. Explore the products and projects that are already pointing the way to buildings as carbon banks with Greenbuild this August. This session does not qualify for continuing education credits. Register here.



