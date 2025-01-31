LAS VEGAS, NV -- The International Surface Event (tise), the largest annual resource for the surface, stone and tile industries sourcing, networking and education, hosted more than 700 global brands across 25 countries showcasing materials and flooring solutions this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The 2025 edition featured a mix of returning and new programs designed to enhance collaborations and support professionals across the broad range of audiences the platform services. The Natural Stone Specialty Program made its debut, highlighting topics including economic climate, silica impacts and advancing sustainability as natural stone applications gain popularity across exterior and interior spaces, providing tailored education and resources for stone professionals, along with a unique tour of the behind-the-scenes production of the quarry and processing plant through a partnership with Las Vegas Rock.

Celebrating craftsmanship, the annual Installation Competition showcased the industry’s best installers after competing across a series of regional qualifiers held across the country with participants joining from around the world. Crowned winners, Matt Bowels, Cre8tive Flooring, from the United Kingdom for the LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) category and Allen Lewis, Eagle Interiors, from Phenix City, AL, for the Carpet category, celebrated the achievement at the award ceremony held on the last day of the event. The "What's Hot - Best of tise 2025 Awards" also honored standout products in both the Surfaces and Tile + Stone groups across categories of Style & Design, Sustainability, Technology and Innovation with winners announced the second day of the show.

“As tise continues to serve as the ultimate industry event of inspiration and sourcing for the global surface, stone and tile professionals, we recognize the evolving market condition and the critical need for a comprehensive look on the future of the industry,” said Dana Hicks, group event director for tise. “Providing the resources and information that supports the entire supply chain from construction, design to installation, ensures our attendees and exhibitors are equipped to face the demand of the incoming global market.”

Live demonstrations and training sessions held in collaboration with the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA), World Floor Covering Association, The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) provided hands-on education on effective tile and stone installation techniques, evolving market trends in retail and design, as well as customer success tips and engagement strategies. The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) returned as a key partner hosting the Distributor Lounge, a dedicated space for attending wholesale distributors and suppliers of floor covering to connect and find new partners.

“We are a brand new [company],” said David Jeansonne, president of Hydro-Tail. “We have been to a couple of trade shows and decided to come to tise because everyone said we had to come to this show. tise is where everybody is at. We probably got several really good partnerships, that had I not been here, and had they not visited, it would not have happened. We are here for the partnerships, to make in-roads for relationships. We have had such a great show so far. For us, the ROI is immeasurable.”

Beyond the show floor, tise hosted over 80 sessions covering critical industry trends, challenges and opportunities for long-term growth in a shifting market. While home prices and affordability impacts remodelling activity and flooring demand, conversations with manufacturers and retailers focused on actionable strategies to navigate these challenges, emphasizing the importance of strengthening customer relationships, investing in labor and infrastructure, and refining product offerings to focus on quality over quantity of options to meet evolving consumer needs.

Discussions projected optimism in the road ahead as the market slowly regains momentum, with insights into how businesses can develop strategies, adopt technologies and embrace innovation to stay ahead of changes. As the next generation of homebuyers enters the market, fresh demand and changing consumer behaviors are expected to create new opportunities, reinforcing the importance of adaptability and resilience in driving long-term industry impact and growth.

The International Surface Event (tise) returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, January 27 to 29, 2026. Visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com for the latest details, news and information for the 2026 event.