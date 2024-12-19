The International Surface Event (TISE) is slated to take place from January 28th to 30th at Mandalay Bay, promising a vibrant showcase for the flooring, stone, and tile industries. Amie Gilmore, the show director, shared insights on what attendees can expect from this year's event.

"TISE is coming up end of January the 28th to the 30th at Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas, and we are looking forward to a fantastic event for the flooring, stone, and tile industries," Said Gilmore. She detailed that the event will feature any flooring product one might think of, from various types of flooring materials to installation tools, and from stone materials to high-end rugs and machinery.

The educational aspect of TISE was also highlighted by Gilmore.

"In addition to over 650 companies, you can come and see education. We have education in classrooms running the length of the show as well as the Monday beforehand, and then we have on floor show floor content,” said Gilmore. We have two different theaters, a natural stone theater, so you can see some hands-on demos, hear from industry experts, and really hear the ins and outs of all types of flooring.”

Gilmore also emphasized the international flavor of TISE, noting, "We do have some international pavilions. We have a strong contingency from China. They have all types of flooring. We also have a very strong Italian pavilion. They bring materials and technology and equipment. We do have some from Portugal, some companies from Turkey, as well as product-related pavilions for high-end rugs and a very big machinery and equipment pavilion."

"When you're coming to the show, it's a very big show,” said Gilmore. “There's a lot to see. Make your plans, figure out what booths you want to go to, who you want to see. You can do that super simple on our website through our mobile app that will be available very soon. You can add different exhibitors that you want to see and really plan out your time because the show floor is big."

The event also features several awards ceremonies and special attractions. "NSI definitely has all of their awards programs starting on Tuesday evening with their awards ceremony, which goes right into the after-party, so definitely make sure that you're in attendance there. The NSI also has their natural stone theater with their on-floor content as well," Gilmore noted, adding, "And new for the show floor this year, we do have a stone and wine lounge, so make sure that you swing by and have a glass of wine. See all of the great stone and wine materials that we have there."

With a blend of education, international exposure, and networking opportunities, TISE 2025 is set to be a pivotal gathering for industry professionals.