Las Vegas, NV — Online registration is now open for The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES I StonExpo/Marmomac I TileExpo 2021, occurring at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, June 16-18. TISE, an Informa Markets event, will be among the first large shows to return to Las Vegas, having received approval by the Department of Business and Industry to move forward with the event. Las Vegas and Informa Markets are partnering to bring meetings and conventions back to Las Vegas, signaling the start of a safe economic recovery for the many industries and communities their platforms serve, and MGM Resorts International/Mandalay Bay is playing a significant part in the industry’s return.

New inside TISE registration for 2021, the TISE exhibits pass offers complete access to the full education program occurring on the TISE Live Main Stage on the exhibit hall floor. Also available is the 2021 + 2022 Frequent Buyers Pass which automatically registers attendees for both events and provides the benefit of additional event perks. Attendees may register worry-free online now.

Nevada’s new directive requires trade show venues to certify through the state’s Department of Business and Industry that they will follow their health and safety requirements and protocols, and adhere to the prevention principles that have remained consistent: maintain safe physical distancing, wear face coverings and practice good hygiene.

Informa Markets, organizer of TISE, creates platforms for a wide range of industries to connect, innovate and do business. As industries and economies like the surfacing community look for opportunities to recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, their platforms provide the ideal setting to rebuild communities and revive local economies. Foundational to Informa Markets’ return to the show floor is its commitment to safety.

“As we return to the in-person experiences our customers crave, safety and success have to be dual engines and core drivers, so that our communities can re-connect in meaningful and secure ways. We have a medically-vetted and industry-wide set of health and safety measures known as the AllSecure Guidelines to guide us as we return those experiences to Las Vegas, ensuring the same rigorous approach to health and safety at all our events,” said Kevin Thornton, VP, Operations at Informa Markets. “Mandalay Bay is a cutting-edge facility that prioritize safe and successful experiences as passionately as we do. Through our collective efforts, live events will run safely, signaling a real economic restart for the many communities we serve, as well as the Las Vegas economy.”

Committed to creating a healthy and safer experience for guests and attendees, MGM Resorts developed the Convene with Confidence program built around its Seven-Point Safety Plan, outlining detailed protocols throughout every aspect of the convention and meeting process. Efforts range from smart planning of the event itself to contactless check-in and increased cleaning schedules of common areas, with special attention paid to high-contact areas such as doorknobs and food contact surfaces.

Ernest Stovall, Vice President of Sales for Mandalay Bay, said, “Welcoming TISE back to Mandalay Bay is a significant milestone for our resort and for all of us as an industry, as we see larger shows begin to return to in-person programming. We are confident that with our health and safety protocols in place, attendees will have a positive and productive Las Vegas experience and still enjoy the energy and excitement of the city they’ve come to know and love.”

TISE will be the first major large-scale event to return to Mandalay Bay and among the first major events to trade in the U.S. post-pandemic. As they identify meaningful opportunities to connect and engage communities in 2021, Informa Markets is taking a customer-driven approach to its return to live events, in this case surveying past attendees to ensure the decision to hold TISE was the right one for the community. Of those who responded to the survey, which was managed by a third-party research firm, 89% were likely to attend in June and 98% viewed the decision as favorable to the industry, solidifying the decision to return to the live event this year.